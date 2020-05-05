Liquor will be sold only on tokens

Kancheepuram district administration announced that liquor will be sold at Tasmac outlets by issuing tokens from Thursday. Tokens will be issued to 50 persons at regular intervals and buyers should maintain six-feet distance between them.

The buyers who queue at the outlets should wear masks and should also produce identity cards such as Aadhaar card, voter identity or smart card. Only retail sales would be allowed and the bars attached to some of the outlets would remain closed. The outlets will function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and adequate security would be provided to the shops.

Strict action will be taken against people who come from Chennai city limits to Kancheepuram district area. The Tasmac outlets in Kundrathur and Sriperumpudur taluks will not be opened since they are closer to Chennai city which has more number of COVID-19 cases.