Liquor shops to remain shut on Sundays

Chennai

19 April 2021 01:07 IST

Liquor shops across the State will remain shut on Sundays when a total lockdown will be in force. A source from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd (Tasmac) told The Hindu that shops would remain closed as per the government’s directive. Tasmac on average sells liquor worth ₹130 crore to ₹140 crore a day through its 5,300-plus shops.

