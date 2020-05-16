Liquor shops open to serve a more disciplined clientele

When liquor shops reopened across Tamil Nadu on Saturday, there was far better monitoring and order, unlike the chaos the last time around.

Customers queued up, maintaining physical distancing near counters, though, at some places, they did crowd token distribution points. Over 3,700 liquor shops opened across the State — except in Chennai, Tiruvallur and COVID-19 containment zones — following a Supreme Court stay on a Madras High Court order directing closure of Tasmac outlets during the lockdown.

Tasmac sold liquor worth over ₹160 crore on Saturday.

“They (customers) maintained social distancing in front of the shops. But when the tokens were being distributed, they were seen pushing each other to grab their tokens. We also had cases where few people came back again and got a token the second time and purchased liquor,” said a salesman of a shop in Madurai.

In Cuddalore region, a few people were arrested for selling photocopies of colour-coded tokens. The person in charge of a liquor shop in Pudukottai town said that 468 tokens were given until evening. “We clocked sales of ₹6 lakh. The sales happened smoothly at our outlet since police personnel were strict with the crowd. Those who walked in bought 4-5 bottles each on an average,” he said.

A Tasmac employee at an outlet in Karaikudi said that 470 tokens were distributed. “The crowd was less when compared to May 7 and 8. We sold liquor worth ₹3.80 lakh. On May 7, the sales was ₹7.36 lakh and the following day it was only ₹2 lakh,” he said. He added that people were well behaved at outlets as the supervisor told them that any flouting of norms would end up in closure of the shop.

A salesman in Vellore said that his outlet was forced to give 100 tokens per hour as people refused to listen. “People got angry with us when we said that there is a restriction on tokens,” he said. The outlet recorded sales of ₹7.5 lakh.