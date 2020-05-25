Liquor shops open in U.T.

Liquor shops in Puducherry and Karaikal regions reopened on Monday after being closed for around two months due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The government had announced the reopening of the outlets for selling takeaways after imposing a special excise duty on liquor brands to make prices on par with that of neighbouring States.

Except for the 100-odd liquor outlets that were sealed for indulging in black marketing during the lockdown, all other shops opened on Monday morning. The shops would be open for business at 10 a.m and wind up operations at 7 p.m. following a set of guidelines.

Before opening the outlets, workers disinfected the premises and barricaded the entry points for people to stand in queue.

Masks were made mandatory and sanitisers were provided. There were long queues in front of certain shops, especially those on ECR and the outskirts.