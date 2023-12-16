ADVERTISEMENT

Liquor shops must be closed when relief amount of ₹6,000 is distributed, says Anbumani

December 16, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said that the State government should shut down liquor shops when the government was distributing the cash relief of ₹6,000 each for cyclone Michaung- and flood-affected residents.

In a statement, he said that in the past, there were complaints of the cash aid offered by the government not going to families and instead, through the family head, going back to the government through Tasmac shops.

The same mistake should not repeated by the State government. The government should close liquor shops from tomorrow till January 1 in the flood-hit regions, Mr. Anbumani added.

