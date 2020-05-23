Liquor shops will be opened shortly: CM

Expressing optimism about the opening of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) outlets in the Union Territory at the earliest, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday said “certain forces are trying to stall revenue mobilisation and bring disrepute to his government.”

In his first response on the standoff between the Lieutenant Governor and elected government on the opening of IMFL outlets, Mr. Narayanasamy in an audio message said that the Cabinet took the decision to open liquor shops to mobilise revenue.

However, the Lt. Governor rejected the proposal and insisted on bringing the price of liquor in the UT on par with Tamil Nadu. The file was sent back to the Lt. Governor for reconsideration. But the issue was yet to be resolved, he added.

The Madras High Court on Thursday had rejected a petition challenging the government’s move to open IMFL outlets when CBI was probing a case related to the alleged sale of alcohol during the lockdown period, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said that the petitioner had raised certain personal allegations against him. “The court has rejected all the allegations. If necessary, I will take legal action against him. Certain forces are trying to stall revenue mobilisation and bring disrepute to the government. People are aware of the forces behind the move,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said that there was no truth in reports on declaring Puducherry a red zone due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The rise in number of cases are due to inflow of people from other States and abroad, he said.