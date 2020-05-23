Tamil Nadu

Liquor shops will be opened shortly: CM

Expressing optimism about the opening of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) outlets in the Union Territory at the earliest, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday said “certain forces are trying to stall revenue mobilisation and bring disrepute to his government.”

In his first response on the standoff between the Lieutenant Governor and elected government on the opening of IMFL outlets, Mr. Narayanasamy in an audio message said that the Cabinet took the decision to open liquor shops to mobilise revenue.

However, the Lt. Governor rejected the proposal and insisted on bringing the price of liquor in the UT on par with Tamil Nadu. The file was sent back to the Lt. Governor for reconsideration. But the issue was yet to be resolved, he added.

The Madras High Court on Thursday had rejected a petition challenging the government’s move to open IMFL outlets when CBI was probing a case related to the alleged sale of alcohol during the lockdown period, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said that the petitioner had raised certain personal allegations against him. “The court has rejected all the allegations. If necessary, I will take legal action against him. Certain forces are trying to stall revenue mobilisation and bring disrepute to the government. People are aware of the forces behind the move,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Narayanasamy said that there was no truth in reports on declaring Puducherry a red zone due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The rise in number of cases are due to inflow of people from other States and abroad, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 12:26:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/liquor-shop-will-be-opened-shortly-cm/article31654305.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY