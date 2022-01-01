Tasmac clocks dip in liquor sales on New Year’s eve

CHENNAI

01 January 2022 23:00 IST

Restrictions on celebrations, rain are key reasons behind the fall

Liquor sales on New Year’s eve was down by ₹12 crore in Tamil Nadu when compared to the same day in December 2020.

Data provided by a source in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) shows that liquor worth ₹147.69 crore was sold on December 31, 2021. The numbers stood at ₹160 crore in 2020 and ₹150 crore in 2019.

The restrictions on holding New Year celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the heavy rain were the key reasons for the fall in sales.

A Tasmac source said liquor sales in Chennai stood at ₹41.45 crore (last year, this zone clocked ₹48.75 crore). In Tiruchi, sales was around ₹26.52 crore and in Salem ₹25.43 crore. In the Madurai zone, sales was worth ₹27.44 crore and the Coimbatore belt saw sales worth ₹26.85 crore.

On an average, Tasmac, the cash cow of the Tamil Nadu Government sells liquor worth over ₹130 crore to ₹140 crore per day through over 5,300 shops.