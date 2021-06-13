Tamil Nadu

Liquor sale should not lead to COVID spread, says CPI(M)

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 13 June 2021 00:39 IST
Updated: 13 June 2021 00:39 IST

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Saturday urged the State government to reconsider its decision to open the Tasmac liquor shops in 27 districts, where the spread of COVID-19 had come down. “Though the infection rate has come down to some extent, opening of Tasmac shops should not lead to an increase in the spread,” he said, elaborating on a resolution adopted by the party.

He also made a strong case for opening tea stalls in those districts since shops selling essential commodities and hotels had been allowed to function.

