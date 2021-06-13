Tamil Nadu

Liquor sale should not lead to COVID spread, says CPI(M)

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan on Saturday urged the State government to reconsider its decision to open the Tasmac liquor shops in 27 districts, where the spread of COVID-19 had come down. “Though the infection rate has come down to some extent, opening of Tasmac shops should not lead to an increase in the spread,” he said, elaborating on a resolution adopted by the party.

He also made a strong case for opening tea stalls in those districts since shops selling essential commodities and hotels had been allowed to function.


