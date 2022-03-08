Liquor prices increase in Tamil Nadu with rise in excise duty

Tasmac will fetch an additional ₹2,000 crore due to this price rise

Tasmac will fetch an additional ₹2,000 crore due to this price rise

Liquor prices have shot up in Tamil Nadu as excise duty has been increased effective March 7. On an average, price has gone up by ₹10-80 per bottle, depending on the brand and quantity. However, there is no change in the MRP and issue price of local wine, scotch whisky, wine and tequila that are imported from other States, and imported foreign spirits, wine and beer. There is no change in the price of draught beer as well.

According to sources in Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), the cash cow of Tamil Nadu would fetch an additional ₹2,000 crore due to this increase. A detailed notice issued by the Tasmac mentioned that sale price at those who possess FL2 (licence for possession of liquor by a non-proprietary club for supply to members) and FL3 (licence for possession of liquor by the star hotels) licence will also change with immediate effect. “There is also a change in selling price of local IMFS and beer items to FL2 and FL3 licensees due to the increase in the rate of excise duty,” the notice said.

Tasmac senior regional managers and district managers have been instructed to collect the details of closing stock as on March 6, and send a detailed report to the headquarters in Chennai.

Currently, Tasmac sells liquor worth ₹130-140 crore a day through over 5,300 outlets across the State.