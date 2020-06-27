Liquor bottles worth ₹7 lakh seized in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI

27 June 2020 16:48 IST

The Tiruvallur police seized more than 4,300 liquor bottles, worth ₹7 lakh, hoarded in a room near a Tasmac bar in Vepampattu, on Friday.

According to police, there are 103 Tasmac shops in Tiruvallur district and 89 are currently open. “The remaining shops that are located close to Chennai city are closed,” said P. Aravindhan, Superintendent of Police, Tiruvallur district. He received information that the sale of liquor was happening in restricted areas, and liquor bottles were hoarded in a room in Vepampattu.

Advertising

Advertising

A special team headed by R. Maheshwari, inspector, Periyapalayam was formed and she raided the room. The room was full of bottles and they were being sold at a high price. “Dhanu, who runs the bar attached to the Vepampattu Tasmac shop, had stocked up before June 19. He is absconding and we are searching for him,” she said.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.