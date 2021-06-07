Liquor bottles stolen

Unidentified persons broke into a Tasmac outlet near Rasipuram and made away with ₹50,000 worth bottles of liquor on Sunday.
According to police, the outlet has remained closed since lockdown. Rasipuram police are investigating.
