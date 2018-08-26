Link rivers Cauvery and Vasishta: farmers

more-in

The farmers associations of the three districts of Salem, Villupuram and Cuddalore have urged the State Government to link River Cauvery and River Vasishta to prevent the surplus of the former going waste into the sea.

In a communication to the Chief Minister, the farmers associations of these three districts stated that River Vasishta originating from Arunutrumalai merges into the sea at Thittkudi.

River Vasishta remains dry for the past many years due to recurring drought, affecting farm operations in a large area in these three districts. As usual, this time also the surplus water from Mettur Dam went waste into the sea, the petition said. They demanded the government to implement a special scheme to divert the surplus water of the dam either through canal or through giant pipes to River Vasishta.

The associations also demanded the government to to dig a canal to divert the water flowing in the streams in Kalvarayan hills to Kariyakovil reservoir.

V. Duraimanikkam, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to CPI (M), said to presspersons at Mettur recently that the State Government miserably failed to conserve the surplus water this time too.

It should have implemented schemes to ensure that the surplus water was utilised for the benefit of the farmers of Cauvery basin.

Cadre of the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi took out a rally in Tiruchengode in Namakkal district to press for linking of River Cauvery and River Tirumanimuthar. The rally was led by E. R. Easwaran, president of the party.

Mr. Easwaran said that the people of Salem and Namakkal districts had been pleading for the linking of these two rivers for the past six decades.