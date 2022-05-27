Linguistic affinity and patriotism are important for every human: Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating the DAV Group’s new school at Pallikaranai in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Chief Minister calls upon educational institutions to encourage education in mother tongue

Linguistic affinity and patriotism are important for every human, and students should develop qualities such as honesty and discipline, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Friday.

Inaugurating DAV Group’s new school at Pallikaranai here, he called upon students to develop their talents. “In this competitive world, only those with talents, intelligence and honesty would be able to excel.”

He also called upon educational institutions to encourage education in mother tongue. “I am someone who intends to improve the educational talents of students, be it in a government school or State-aided school or CBSE school,” he said.

If there was an asset which none could take away from a human, it was education, he said, further commending the DAV Group for committing itself to developing two government schools — Lady Wellington Higher Secondary School at Triplicane and Government Model School at Saidapet.

He also recalled his association with DAV School at Gopalapuram, where he could not get his niece admitted in the first attempt even when the DMK was in power.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chennai South MP Thamizachi Thangapandian, MLA S. Aravind Ramesh and DAV Group Governing Board president Vinay Parikh were present.