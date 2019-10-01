Foreign varsity to offer MBBS in India

Students aspiring for MBBS degree can now take the Malaysia-based Lincoln University College’s Doctor of Medicine degree programme in India.

Classes will be held at Kolkata’s Sanjiban Hospital, which is also a facilitator for the programme.

Last year 65 students were admitted, said Swati Sanyal, Operations director of EduGlobal, a consultant for both institutions.

The students would graduate with an international degree but every year they would be taken to Malaysia for training.

The University had increased the intake to 100 seats this year following the response. There had been inquiries from south India, especially Tamil Nadu, Ms. Sanyal said.

Students would be admitted with NEET marks only. The course fee is ₹50 lakh, inclusive of the trips to Malaysia for training but exclusive of hostel fees in Kolkata.

The hospital will also prepare students for the foreign medical graduate exams that they will have to take on completion of the programme to be eligible to practice in India.

Nurul Hossain, admission registrar at Sanjiban Hospital said the students would be trained by the doctors at the 300-bed hospital too.

The Medical Council of India has listed the Lincoln University College’s MBBS as an equivalent course.