Limited patronage as bus services resume in Virudhunagar district

The Virudhunagar region restarted bus services on Monday with half of its fleet that carried fewer passengers. However, patronage was poor.

“Not even 25% of passengers were seen in the buses,” said a TNSTC officer.

Out of the 181 mofussil buses, 88 buses were operated. However, the buses could be operated only with the newly classified zones that included Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga.

Similarly, out of 237 town buses, 134 buses were plied. The buses were being operated to cover all routes with lesser number of trips.

As a personal distancing measure, only one passenger was allowed in the double seats and two passengers in triple seats, the official said. The buses were disinfected before the passengers were allowed to board them.

Similarly, all buses were disinfected after every trip in the bus stands.

While thermal scanners were used at the bus stand, no such measure was taken for passengers boarding the buses in mid-way bus stops.

All the crew members were given masks, gloves and sanitisers.

Passengers were also allowed into the buses only with masks.

The buses would be operated from 6 a.m. from the bus stand and all buses would return to the depot at 9 p.m. No night bus service has been allowed, he added.

While the crew would be working in two shifts, the roaster has been prepared in such a way that all employees get duty evenly.