Lightning strikes fireworks unit

SIVAKASI

Two working sheds were razed to the ground and over 10 others developed cracks after lightning reportedly struck a fireworks unit near Sengamalapatti under Sivakasi East police station limits on Wednesday night. However, no one was injured in the incident, police sources said.

The police said Sivakasi and its surrounding areas witnessed showers from Wednesday evening. The rain was accompanied by lightning and thunder. Around 8 p.m. lightning reportedly struck one of the working sheds, triggering an explosion.

In the impact of the explosion, two working sheds were completely destroyed and the shock caused cracks in the walls of a few other sheds, the police said.