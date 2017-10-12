Lightning strikes fireworks unit

SIVAKASI
Two working sheds were razed to the ground and over 10 others developed cracks after lightning reportedly struck a fireworks unit near Sengamalapatti under Sivakasi East police station limits on Wednesday night. However, no one was injured in the incident, police sources said.
The police said Sivakasi and its surrounding areas witnessed showers from Wednesday evening. The rain was accompanied by lightning and thunder. Around 8 p.m. lightning reportedly struck one of the working sheds, triggering an explosion.
In the impact of the explosion, two working sheds were completely destroyed and the shock caused cracks in the walls of a few other sheds, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor