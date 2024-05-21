GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lightning kills goatherd near Sholinghur town in Ranipet

Published - May 21, 2024 07:12 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
A 52-year-old goatherd was killed after being struck by lightning at Thalikkal village near Sholinghur town in Ranipet on Tuesday.

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 52-year-old goatherd was killed after being struck by lightning at Thalikkal village near Sholinghur town in Ranipet on Tuesday.

Police said that N. Deviki, 52, took her five goats for grazing in her three hectare farmland in the village. Around 12.30 p.m it started raining heavily and she rounded up the goats to seek shelter under a mango tree in the fild. However, all of sudden, the tree was struck by lightning.

Deviki died on the spot whereas all goats escaped unhurt. Immediately, farmers and other residents rushed her to the Government Taluk Hospital in Sholinghur town where doctors declared that she had been brought dead. A case was registered by Kondapalayam police. Further investigation is on, police said.

