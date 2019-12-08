Light to moderate rains likely in many districts

Some parts of the State, particularly coastal and south interior areas, may receive light to moderate rains on Sunday, according to Meteorological Department.

During 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, some places in the State, including Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Kancheepuram and Pudukottai, received moderate showers of up to 6 cm. After a brief hiatus, Chennai too received intermittent showers with the sky remaining overcast.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said similar weather trend may continue on Sunday. This time, easterly waves have provided a good spell of rain across the State. The weather system was triggered by systems in Arabian sea, which was more active this monsoon. Such easterly waves helped bridge deficit in the State’s seasonal rainfall during late November. The current spell is influenced by easterly wave. As winds move towards the low-pressure area in the southeast Arabian sea, waves are generated and influence rains over the State, he said.

Reduces deficit

Tamil Nadu has received 42 cm of rain against its seasonal average of 44 cm. The department expects the State would reach its average quota of rainfall for northeast monsoon by the month-end, Mr. Balachandran added.

Chennai district still has a rainfall deficit of 12%. It has so far received 58 cm against its normal share of 66 cm since October 1. However, rains in a couple of weeks are likely to bridge the gap, officials said.

The Meteorological Department has forecast a generally cloudy sky and possibility of light to moderate rains in some areas of Chennai till Monday.