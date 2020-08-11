Light to moderate rainfall likely today

An upper air circulation will bring light to moderate rains over some districts on Tuesday.
Heavy rains are likely in one or two places in the Nilgiris district. However, rainfall activity may largely decrease over the State after Tuesday, according to the Meteorological Department.
The cyclonic circulation now lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast at 7.6 km above mean sea level. This would influence light to moderate rainfall over Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvallur, Theni and Kanniyakumari districts.
The Nilgiris district may get isolated heavy rains on Tuesday.
This season, the Nilgiris district has received 92.6 cm of rainfall, 65% more than its average so far since June 1, officials of the Meteorological Department.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath