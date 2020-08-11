Tamil Nadu

Light to moderate rainfall likely today

Rain havoc: A huge eucalyptus tree branch being cleared from the government headquarters hospital in Udhagamandalam.   | Photo Credit: M_Sathyamoorthy

An upper air circulation will bring light to moderate rains over some districts on Tuesday.

Heavy rains are likely in one or two places in the Nilgiris district. However, rainfall activity may largely decrease over the State after Tuesday, according to the Meteorological Department.

The cyclonic circulation now lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast at 7.6 km above mean sea level. This would influence light to moderate rainfall over Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvallur, Theni and Kanniyakumari districts.

The Nilgiris district may get isolated heavy rains on Tuesday.

This season, the Nilgiris district has received 92.6 cm of rainfall, 65% more than its average so far since June 1, officials of the Meteorological Department.

