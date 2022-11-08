Light to moderate rainfall likely over several districts in Tamil Nadu on November 8

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning to occur at one or two places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry & Karaikal during the next one to three hours.

The release was issued at 10 am on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

The following is the rainfall recorded at various stations across the State from 8.30 a.m. on Monday to 5.30 a.m on Tuesday.

Nungambakkam- 43.4 mm, Meenambakkam- 21.2mm, Atiramapattinam- 6 mm, Puducherry- 0.6mm, Karaikal- 4 mm, Tondi- 5 mm, Pamban- 7 mm, Kanniyakumari- 11 mm.

Chidambaram - 31mm, Tirupathisaram in Kanniyakumari district- 21mm and Atiramapattinam- 5.5mm. Kancheepuram- 8.5mm, Ramanathapuram and Aruppukottai recorded 0.5 mm each.