Light to moderate rainfall likely in TN, Pondy in next 2 days: Met dept.

The Meteorological departmenton on Friday said favourable atmospheric conditions are likely to bring light to moderate rainfall in isolated places in Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry in the next two days.

There has been a reduction in the heatwave conditions, it said and credited the northward movement of the southwest monsoon for it.

“Due to favourable atmospheric conditions, in the next two days, there are chances of light to moderate rainfall in isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” Deputy Director General of Meteorology of Regional Meteorological Centre, S. Balachandran told reporters.

Chennai and its suburbs, which are reeling under acute water scarcity, would also receive some amount of rainfall, he said.

He said the heat wave phenomenon had intensifed as the movement of the south west monsoon northwards was blocked all these days and there had also been lesser cloud cover

“Now the monsoon has begun moving northwards and has resulted in a reduction in temperature,” he added.

For over two weeks Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had experienced heat wave conditions, with temperatures soaring upto 42 degrees Celsius.

However there was some relief as in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am Friday, the State and the Union Territory received moderate rainfall in isolated places, with Meenambakkam in the city recording 3 cm of rain.