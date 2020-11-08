Light to moderate rain likely in Tamil Nadu for two days

‘Widespread showers expected in southern districts’.

A few places in Tamil Nadu may receive light to moderate rain till Monday, after which there may be a dip in rainfall activity till November 11, according to the Meteorological Department.

On Saturday, many areas in and around Chennai experienced intermittent showers throughout the day. While this helped bring down the day temperature at Nungambakkam to close to the normal of 30.1 degrees Celsius, the weather station received only a trace of rainfall till 5.30 p.m. But Meenambakkam recorded nearly 2.3 cm.

The presence of light to moderate north-easterlies and easterlies over the lower atmospheric level influenced the spell of rain over the region.

While intermittent rain may continue in coastal areas, south Tamil Nadu has better prospects of fairly widespread rainfall on Sunday, according to officials of the Meteorological Department.

In the last 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, many places across the State received moderate to heavy rainfall. Idayapatti in Madurai district recorded 7 cm, the highest amount in the State for the day.

On Sunday, heavy rain, up to 12 cm, may occur in one or two places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts.

However, thunderstorms will be restricted to a few places in the State and Puducherry after Monday.

Tamil Nadu has received an average of 13.2 cm of rainfall, 43% less than its seasonal normal, since October 1.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that Chennai will experience a generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain or thundershowers in some areas till Monday.