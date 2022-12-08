Light to moderate rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on Dec. 8

December 08, 2022 07:55 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - Chennai

The cyclonic storm M andous lay centered over Southwest Bay of Bengal, about 530km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 620 km southeast of Chennai.

The Hindu Bureau

Fishing boats lined up at Marina beach in Chennai as part of the preparations ahead of Cyclone Mandous forecasted landfall in north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts. | Photo Credit: AFP

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places on Thursday, December 8, 2022, over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry and Karaikal during the next one to three hours, according to according to the Meteorological Department.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, Thirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamilnadu during the next one to three hours, the IMD said in a press release issued around 7 am.

Cyclone Mandous 620 km southeast of Chennai

Meanwhile, the cyclonic storm Mandous ,lay centered over Southwest Bay of Bengal, about 530km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 620 km southeast of Chennai. In a separate release, the IMD said it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph around mid night of December 9: IMD

