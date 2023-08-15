HamberMenu
Light to moderate rain likely in some areas of Chennai on Tuesday

August 15, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Heavy rain lashed for several areas of Chennai city on Monday.

Heavy rain lashed for several areas of Chennai city on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Regional Meteorological Centre here has forecast partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur in some areas in the city on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 25-26 degrees Celsius. 

For the rest of the State and Puducherry, one or two places are likely to get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning.  

From 8.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. on Monday, Meenambakkam observatory recorded 28 mm, Kattapakkam in Kancheepuram registered 51 mm, West Tambaram 16.5 mm, M.R.C. Nagar 10.5 mm and Puzhal 36.5 mm. 

