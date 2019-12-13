Light to moderate rain likely in coastal areas of Tamil Nadu

Coastal parts of the State and neighbouring interior districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains till Saturday, according to the Meteorological Department.

There may be a slight increase in rainfall on Saturday.

One or two places in districts such as Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai may receive heavy rain on Saturday. Chennai too has chances of getting light rain till Saturday, said officials.

On Thursday, the State experienced a dry weather and did not record rainfall. N. Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said a trough in easterlies that lie over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast and extending up to 0.9 km in the atmosphere would bring scattered rainfall till Saturday.

Tamil Nadu has already received 42.5 cm of rainfall against its seasonal share of 44 cm since October 1. However, some places such as Chennai, Puducherry, Madurai and Vellore, continue to be rainfall-deficit regions.

Rain deficit

Chennai has so far received 58.5 cm of rainfall, against its seasonal share of 68.8 cm. This is nearly 15% short of the seasonal normal, he said.

Officials say another spell was expected before the month-end and it may help bridge the shortfall in seasonal rains in some districts.

The maximum temperature would be around 30 degree Celsius.