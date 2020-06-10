Tamil Nadu

Light to moderate rain likely across Tamil Nadu

A low pressure area persists over east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and this may influence rainfall activity.

Several places in the State, particularly northern parts, are likely to get light to moderate rainfall for two days, according to the Meteorological Department.

Chennai may also continue to enjoy an overcast sky and experience light to moderate rain in some areas for two days.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said northern parts of the State were likely to experience scattered rainfall, wherein up to 50% of the weather stations in the region would get rainfall. In southern Tamil Nadu, one or two places may experience rains on Thursday, he said.

The low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal would strengthen the westerly winds and trigger rainfall over the State and Puducherry. The presence of moisture conditions would aid in thunderstorm activity, he added.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, a few places received rainfall over the State. Karaikal received 3cm, which was the highest amount of rainfall for the day.

The Meteorological Department has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea as strong winds with a speed reaching 40-50 km per hour would prevail along and off the north Tamil Nadu coast on Thursday.

