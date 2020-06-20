Light rains predicted in some coastal areas, ghats

A few places in coastal areas of the State and districts along Western Ghats may get light to moderate rains for the next two days, according to the Meteorological Department.

Officials of the department said one or two weather stations in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul districts may receive up to 12.4 cm of rain. Strong westerlies and convective activity would trigger thundershowers in one or two places of Dharmapuri, Salem and Namakkal districts on Sunday.

During the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, Tirupathur in Sivaganga district, Solaiyar in Coimbatore district and Kallandri in Madurai district recorded 3 cm of rainfall.

Anti-cyclonic circulation

N. Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said an anti-cyclonic circulation would accelerate the convective activity over places such as the Nilgiris and Theni and impact heavy rains in one or two places for the next two days. The temperature may touch 40 degree Celsius in some interior places such as Madurai and Tiruchi. However, the day temperature may not rise above 40 degree Celsius in Chennai on Sunday. On Saturday, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations recorded 38 degree Celsius.

Some residents spotted a halo around the sun near Meenambakkam on Saturday. This large circle around the sun often indicated rain. Mr. Puviarasan said such halos around the sun could be spotted during the pre-monsoon season. This occurs when moisture in cirrus clouds is suspended till the upper troposphere up to 7-8 km.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that one or two places in Chennai and its outskirts may experience light to moderate rains on Sunday and the day temperature would be around 39 degree Celsius.