Light rainfall likely in interior places of T.N.

Several interior places may experience light to moderate rain for the next two days. There is likely to be heavy rainfall in one or two places in districts along the Western Ghats till Sunday, according to the Meteorological Department.
A cyclonic circulation over east-central Arabian Sea and easterly winds are set to trigger thunderstorm activity over the State. Met Department officials said one or two places in districts, including Erode, Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Theni, would get heavy rain. Chennai, too, has chances of light rain in some areas till Sunday. During the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday, Vedasandur in Dindigul district recorded rainfall of 15 cm.
S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said interior parts of the State would continue to see thunderstorms because of the prevalence of easterly winds. The weather models indicate that there would be an increase in rainfall over interior parts around July 30.
The southwest monsoon has brought good rainfall so far over the State. Tamil Nadu has registered an average of 16cm of rainfall against its normal of 11cm since June 1. The seasonal rainfall is in excess by 43%.
“It may seem to be a small number. But, it is the average rainfall for the entire State. Weather systems like trough and upper air circulation triggered thunderstorms at regular intervals across the State,” he added.
On Friday, both the weather stations in Chennai Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35 degree Celsius. The same weather trend may continue and the day temperature would hover around 35 degree Celsius till Sunday.
