Light rain likely over southern districts of State till Sunday

The Meteorological Department has forecast that a few districts in the southern parts of the State will experience light rain. The rest of the State will experience dry weather till the weekend.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Mylaudy and Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district recorded 2 cm and 1 cm rainfall. Coimbatore district, too, received light rainfall.

Officials of the Meteorological Department noted that one or two places in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts would experience wet weather till Sunday.

Dry weather would largely prevail over other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The variation in easterly wind speed was cited as a reason for light rain over the southern districts. The day temperature in interior areas may begin to increase as March comes to an end. Some districts like Karur and Salem are already sizzling with day temperatures of 39 degrees Celsius.

Easterly winds

Easterly winds are still blowing over the region and keeping day temperature in coastal areas like Chennai close to normal, officials added.

On Wednesday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and 34.5 degrees Celsius respectively. The same weather trend may continue for two days.

Meanwhile, weather bloggers noted that heat wave-like conditions may prevail over interior parts of the State from March 29 or 30 as the day temperature may witness an increase by three to four degrees Celsius than normal.

K. Srikanth, a blogger with Chennaiyil Oru Mazhaikalam, said weather models were indicating that the day temperature may rise even above 40 degrees Celsius in interior places like Salem, Tiruchi and Madurai after March 29.

Scorching weather may continue till April 2. Dry northerly/northwesterly winds may lead to a spike in temperatures.