Light rain likely in some parts of south Tamil Nadu by weekend

CHENNAI

16 March 2021 01:32 IST

Dry, hot weather to prevail over the rest of the State

Some parts of south Tamil Nadu may get a respite from summer heat towards the weekend. The Meteorological Department has forecast chances of light rain for two or three days around March 19.

However, hot days are in store for the other parts of the State as dry weather will persist through the week. Officials of the Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature might rise two to three degree Celsius above normal temperature for the day in a few places. On Monday, the weather station in Nungambakkam experienced close to normal day temperature of 33.6 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature had climbed to 35.1 degree Celsius, a few notches higher than on the previous day. Chennai’s suburbs, which are away from the coast, felt the summer heat as the day temperature remained at 35.5 degree Celsius at the Meenambakkam weather station for the second consecutive day. This is nearly 2.5 degree Celsius more than the average temperature for the day.

The same weather trend may continue till Wednesday and the city would experience a maximum temperature of around 35 degree Celsius, officials said.

Day temperature had touched an all-time high for March at 40.6 degree Celsius on March 29, 1953, according to IMD records.

Nights are also becoming warmer in the city as the minimum temperature recorded is around 24 degree Celsius due to the increase in humidity level.

N. Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said an easterly trough may influence light rain from March 19 in one or two places of south Tamil Nadu. Easterly winds are still prevailing over the region and this would largely help in preventing day temperature from increasing faster, particularly in coastal areasunlike in April or May.

However, the maximum temperature in a few interior places like Erode and Karur have reached 37 degree Celsius. Moisture content becomes less as the easterly winds reach the interior areas, officials added.