Light rain likely in parts of south coastal Tamil Nadu till March 13, says IMD

CHENNAI

10 March 2021 01:33 IST

Cyclonic circulation over Comorin and Sri Lanka expected to trigger rain

Some parts of the south coastal Tamil Nadu may experience light rain till March 13, according to the Meteorological Department.

A cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and adjoining Sri Lanka extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level would influence the rain. A few areas in the State had a break from heat.

During the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Manimutharu and Papanasam in Tirunelveli district, Pechiparai, Thirupathisaram, Kanniyakumari and Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district recorded 2 cm rain. Chittar in Kanyakumari district recorded 1 cm of rain.

Advertising

Advertising

On Tuesday, Thirupathisaram received 1 cm rain till 5.30 p.m., said officials.

N.Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said isolated light rain may continue over the south coastal region. Though the rest of the State may experience only dry weather this week, the day temperature may stay close to normal for the month.

Strong easterly winds are still continuing to prevail over the State and may prevent rapid rise in maximum temperature.

As the day time is increasing and equinox on March 20 - when day and night are of equal length - is closer, people, particularly those who are outdoors, may feel discomfort.

Rain over the southern coastal parts may ease after March 12, he added.

On Tuesday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degree Celsius. Those at Meenambakkam and Ennore registered 32.1 degree Celsius, which is close to normal for the period. Chennai may have a partly cloudy sky during the morning and the sky may clear later. The maximum temperature may be around 34 degree Celsius till Thursday.

The Meteorological Department has recently added an automatic weather station at Goodwill Primary School in Villivakkam and plans to expand its network to collate more weather data and provide precise forecasts and study changes in urban meteorology.