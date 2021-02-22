Light lamps on Wednesday: AIADMK leaders tell cadre

The AIADMK on Monday called upon its workers to light lamps on Wednesday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, and take a pledge to safeguard the party.
In a statement, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Chief Minister and co-coordinator, and O. Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator, said the party’s adversaries and enemies had begun working together with a view to defeating the AIADMK in the Assembly elections, which would be held in a few months. “We have to teach a big lesson to these enemies of the people by defeating them through hard work, determination, sense of unity and affection towards the public and loyalty,” they said, calling upon volunteers to light the lamps at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The appeal assumed importance in the light of V.K. Sasikala, former interim general secretary and aide of Jayalalithaa, declaring a few weeks ago during her return to Chennai after her four-year imprisonment in Bengaluru, she would like to play an active role in politics and her nephew and the AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran stating that Ms. Sasikala would carry on the legal battle to regain her control over the AIADMK.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath