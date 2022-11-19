Lifetime achievement award presented to K.K. Ramalingam

November 19, 2022 09:54 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Institute of Otorhinolaryngology of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital presented the lifetime achievement award to senior ENT surgeon K.K. Ramalingam, who is the founder and chairman of KKR ENT Hospital and Research Institute, on the occasion of its golden jubilee celebrations on Friday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian presented the award to Professor Ramalingam, a retired professor of ENT of Madras Medical College.