ADVERTISEMENT

Lifetime Achievement Award for VIT chancellor

May 15, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

VIT founder-chancellor G. Viswanathan being felicitated.

The founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), G. Viswanathan, was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to international education.

The World Tamil Organization (UK) presented the award in the House of Commons of the British Parliament in London.

The Shadow Minister for International Trade, Dame Nia Griffith, hosted the event. British MP Virendra Sharma spoke. Amish Tripathi, Minister (Education and Cultural), High Commission of India to the U.K., and Jacob Ravibalan, Chairman of World Tamil Organization (U.K.), were present at the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US