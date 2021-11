CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 16/02/2016: Dr. K.M. Cherian, CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital in an interview with The Hindu. Photo: Shaju John | Photo Credit: SHAJU JOHN

CHENNAI

04 November 2021 01:25 IST

K.M. Cherian, chairman and CEO of Frontier Lifeline Hospital, was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Confederation of Indian Industry Tamil Nadu Medclave Excellence Honours. He is a pioneer in cardiac bypass surgery, paediatric cardiac surgery and heart and lung transplantation in India.

