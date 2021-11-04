K.M. Cherian, chairman and CEO of Frontier Lifeline Hospital, was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Confederation of Indian Industry Tamil Nadu Medclave Excellence Honours. He is a pioneer in cardiac bypass surgery, paediatric cardiac surgery and heart and lung transplantation in India.
Lifetime Achievement Award for K.M. Cherian
November 04, 2021
