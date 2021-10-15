Lifeguard unit to be set up at Marina beach

CHENNAI

15 October 2021 23:16 IST

Team constituted to prevent deaths by drowning

After a dozen drownings were reported in Marina beach over the past 50 days, the police plan to set up a lifeguard unit to prevent any more deaths by drowning.

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Thursday held a coordination meeting with the officials of the Greater Chennai City Police, Greater Chennai Corporation, Coastal Security Group, Fire and Rescue Services and other departments for setting up the Marina Beach Life Guard Unit.

Coastal Security Group Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) will be the coordinating officer of the special unit. At the meeting, officials discussed the roles to be played by various agencies, equipment required for preventive measures, other resources to be deployed and the structure of the unit.

CSG ADGP Sandeep Mittal told The Hindu, “Marina beach is actually not fit for water fun. The profile of the beach is very steep. Because of the peculiar topography, the currents can be very dangerous, and even the best of swimmers cannot survive at times.”

“On an average, every year, 100 people drown and most of them are aged between 21 and 24. Most of them enter the sea due to peer pressure. We have requested the Director of the National Institute of Ocean Technology to conduct a feasibility study of the beach and identify such dangerous areas,” he said.

The lifeguard unit, to be headed by an Inspector of the Coast Guard, will consist of personnel from the Coastal Security Group (CSG) and Fire and Rescue Services. A dozen fishermen will also be part of the unit on a contract basis.

Five watchtowers will be erected on the beach, and caution boards will be set up at several places. Two 108 ambulance vans will be stationed with the unit. As many as 50 police constables of the Armed Reserve unit will be deployed additionally after training on life-saving skills and swimming.

Volunteers, trained in swimming and life-saving skills, can enrol with the Coastal Security Group. They can contact 044-28447752.