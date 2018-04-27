Life term for woman, paramour

The First Additional District Court, Vellore, on Thursday sentenced a woman and her paramour to life imprisonment for murder.
According to the police, Govindaraj, 29, a resident of Karadikollapalli village, Periyagopanapalli, Krishnagiri district, and S. Kasturi, 34, wife of Somasundaram, Chinnaramanoor village, Pattalapalli in Krishnagiri, murdered Somasundaram, 39, on December 4, 2013.
Kasturi brought her husband, who was an alcoholic, to a temple near Sithathoor village in Gudiyatham Taluk. She along with her paramour Govindaraj murdered him. The Gudiyatham Taluk police booked them for murder and arrested them.
On delivering the verdict, Vetriselvi, first additional district and sessions judge, sentenced the duo to life imprisonment under section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code. A fine of ₹5,000 each was also imposed on them, according to B. Annamalai, public prosecutor.
