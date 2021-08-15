Life of freedom fighters inspiration to youth: Union Minister

VELLORE

15 August 2021 15:19 IST

VIT organises photo exhibition for 75th Year of Independence

The life history of many freedom fighters including their struggles will always be an inspiration for youngsters to be more courageous in facing day-to-day challenges, said L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, on Sunday.

"Mahakavi Bharathiyar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Veerapandian Kattabomman, Poolithevan, Tiruppur Kumaran are some of the natives who still inspire us," he said in his special address through video conferencing at the special day-long photo exhibition organised by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).

Hoisting the national flag during the Independence Day function at VIT chancellor G. Viswanathan also inaugurated a photo exhibition. He said the Centre and State Governments accord more priority to education, especially higher education in the country.

“Whatever growth takes place in our country it should reach all sectors of the society. Centre and State Governments should provide higher education to all people. Government should give priority to education, especially higher education,” he said.

On the occasion, the VIT Vice President G.V. Selvam, Vice Chancellor Rambabu Kodali, Pro-Vice Chancellor S. Narayanan and Registrar K. Sathiyanarayanan were also present.