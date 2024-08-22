GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Life in the day of a metro rail operator

A mechanical engineering graduate, 27-year-old G. Abirama Kiruthiga’s stint with the CMRL began in 2020; she started at the ticketing section, and took up the role of a train operator the same year. She loves the city for its cosmopolitan culture

Published - August 22, 2024 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

N. Sai Charan
G. Abirama Kiruthiga says she aspired to become a loco pilot in the Railway, but CMRL came as surprise to her.

G. Abirama Kiruthiga says she aspired to become a loco pilot in the Railway, but CMRL came as surprise to her. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

For G. Abirama Kiruthiga, a 27-year-old Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) train operator, the day begins when the clock strikes 4 a.m..

Getting ready, she reaches the Airport Metro Station, where she signs in by 5 a.m. Hailing from Nellupattu village in Thanjavur district, Ms. Kiruthiga joined the CMRL in 2020. After a short stint at the ticketing section, she took up the role of a train operator the same year. “During my college days, I aspired to become a loco pilot in the Railway, but CMRL came as a surprise in my life. I enjoy working here,” says the mechanical engineering graduate.

After finishing the first official task of the day, the breath analysis test, mandatory for CMRL train operators, she is ready to induct a train. “Inducting involves getting key sets of the train and TETRA (Terrestrial Trunk Radio), according to the assigned duty chart. After getting permission from the Control Centre to energise the train, I check for the performance of wipers, lights, horns, emergency brakes and air conditioning system in the coaches that are necessary for the train to run,” she explains.

It might take around one -and-a-half hours to complete a round trip in the corridor between the Airport and Chennai Central. “If I operate on the Airport to Wimco Nagar depot corridor, the round trip will take nearly two hours. I get a short break between trips, and finish my work by 1 p.m.,” she said. After going home, she relaxes for a while, reads books, particularly the Harry Potter series.

“I love Chennai for its cosmopolitan culture. We can explore many things in the city,” says the Nanganallur resident, who calls her locality one of the cleanest places in the city. Matsya Avatharam Temple and Kovalam Beach are the other two places she frequents in Chennai.

Ms. Kiruthiga says she takes pride in being a part of the CMRL. : “One day when I was on duty, a passenger rushed to catch the train. But the doors were closed by then, and the train was about to leave. Since the doors are opened and closed manually by the train operators, I opened the door again for the passenger. After reaching the destination, he walked to my cabin and thanked me. That made my day!” she recalls.

