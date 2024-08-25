Life in the day of a clay idol-maker

In a large shed about 500 m off Kodambakkam High Road on a Sunday afternoon, R. Venkatesan and his family are busy making clay Vinayaka idols.

A Tamil film song is playing on the radio as the 46-year-old fills a plaster of Paris (POP) mould with clay. His wife Muthulakshmi and father-in-law Nagarajan are seated next to him around a clay mound of about 3 ft, meticulously filling half-foot beige-coloured moulds before dusting them with a powder puff. Twenty minutes have passed; an idol is now ready.

“We make about 50 idols daily,” says Mr. Venkatesan, adding that it would take 15 days for them to complete their orders. His day usually begins at 5 a.m. “My father-in-law is here at 4.30 a.m. He prepares the soil so that we can start shaping the idols. I start work at 6 a.m.” he says. Ms. Muthulakshmi joins them in the afternoon, after she completes the household chores.

“My daughters help us on holidays,” Mr. Venkatesan adds. His daughters, Keerthana and Shwetha, are college students. Their work entails cleaning the excess clay from the mould’s edges and placing the idols in rows to be packed in plastic bags later.

Generational profession

Mr. Venkatesan learned the trade of idol-making from his father, who learned it from his father. During the Vinayaka Chaturthi season, he invests ₹30,000 in clay alone. “I visit the site to check the quality of the clay and then get it transported. A half-foot idol costs ₹40. Retailers will sell it for ₹60,” he says.

He makes idols of four sizes — from 0.5 ft, 1 ft, 1.5 ft, and 2 ft. “Only 10% of my customers want colour idols. If they request it, I paint it for them,” Mr. Venkatesan says. “I manage to make ₹40,000 during the season.”

But things are not the same during the off-season. Mr. Venkatesan says he has not paid Ms. Keerthana’s semester fees of ₹27,000 yet. With a late fee of ₹50 per day, they need to pay the college ₹28,300, Ms. Muthulakshmi adds. “Our daily earnings barely cover the debts,” she says.

Mr. Venkatesan still manages to make the most of his work. “I am the happiest after lunch,” he tells The Hindu. “I listen to music, and know I may be able to meet my target because I will have help by then,” he says, adding that Chennai’s beaches are his favourite spot on a day off. It is 4 p.m. and the clay mound is now 2 ft tall.

“We will finish up by 8 p.m. today,” he says.