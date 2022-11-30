Life convict moves Madras High Court seeking permission to use computer and printer inside Puzhal prison

November 30, 2022 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

Close on the heels of the Supreme Court ordering the release of all convicts in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, a convict whose death sentence was commuted to life in a rape-cum-murder case has approached the Madras High Court seeking access to a computer and printer inside the prison so that he could prepare an appeal to be filed before the Supreme Court for his premature release.

A Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and RMT Teekaa Raman on Tuesday directed Additional Public Prosecutor R. Muniyapparaj to take notice, returnable by four weeks, on behalf of the Superintendent of the Central Prison at Puzhal near here.

Counsel for the petitioner D. Mario Johnson said his client P. Veera Bharathi was an engineer who had been waging a persistent legal battle for his release ever since he was convicted in 1999.

Now, his prayer was for access to a computer inside the prison so that he could prepare the documents required to prefer an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging an order passed by the Madurai Bench of the High Court on November 30, 2021, against his premature release. The petitioner complained that the prison superintendent had not granted access to a computer though he had been requesting for it since December last.

In his affidavit, the petitioner stated that he had been convicted, along with two others, for the rape-cum-murder of a 16-year-old girl though it had been his consistent defense that he had not committed any such crime. The trial court had sentenced him to death for the offence of murder and seven years of rigorous imprisonment for rape. However, on appeal, the High Court modified the death sentence to life imprisonment in August 2000 and the Supreme Court, too, confirmed it.

Thereafter, the petitioner began filing a series of cases insisting upon his premature release before various fora and argued some of them in person. His last case was dismissed by a Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran on November 30, 2021, on the ground that it was a prerogative of the State to consider premature release and that convicts could not seek to enforce it as a matter of right through courts of law.

The petitioner intended to take this verdict on appeal to the Supreme Court and insisted that he be permitted to use a computer and printer inside the prison to prepare the case documents.