Lieutenant Governor hails contribution of media during the pandemic

November 19, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday hailed the contribution of media in creating awareness about COVID-19 in the country.

Participating in the Press Day function organised by the Puducherry Print and Television Journalists Association, the Lt. Governor said the media played a very important role in disseminating information about novel corona virus and measures needed to contain its spread.

The media also played a very critical role in taking to the public information about lockdown measures initiated by the government, she said.

Speaker R. Selvam said in the coming years the Press Day would be organised as a government function. Home Minister A. Namassivayam urged the media to be impartial and fair while reporting about events.

He also promised to provide financial assistance to the families of three journalists who died due to COVID-19 in the Union Territory. Winners of various events held as part of Press Day were also felicitated on the occasion.

Opposition leader R. Siva, legislators P. M. L Kalyanasundaram, V. P Ramalingam (nominated), president of the association R. K. Raja and secretary M. Sridhar were also present.