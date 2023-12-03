December 03, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Colonel of the Madras Regiment, took over as the 24th General-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Shimla-based Army Training Command (ARTRAC) on December 1.

He succeeded Lieutenant General Surinder Singh Mahal, who superannuated a day earlier.

Lieutenant General Singh is an alumnus of the Sainik School Kapurthala, the National Defence Academy, the Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into 19 Madras Regiment on December 20, 1986.

The General Officer commanded his Battalion in an intense counter insurgency environment in Jammu and Kashmir, an Infantry Brigade at the Line of Control, an Infantry Division as part of Strike Corps, and a Corps deployed along Line of Control in counter insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir K, said a release.

He was decorated with the Yudh Seva Medal in 2015, and the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2019.

The General Officer is the Colonel of the Madras Regiment since January 1, 2021. He has taken keen interest in the development of the Madras Regiment and has been regularly visiting the Madras Regimental Centre at Wellington in Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu, to take stock of the training standards and administrative requirements of the Regiment, said the release.