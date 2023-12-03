HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh assumes office as Army Training Command GOC-in-C

December 03, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh who took over as the 24th General-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief the Army Training Command on December 1, 2023. 

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh who took over as the 24th General-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief the Army Training Command on December 1, 2023.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Colonel of the Madras Regiment, took over as the 24th General-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Shimla-based Army Training Command (ARTRAC) on December 1.

He succeeded Lieutenant General Surinder Singh Mahal, who superannuated a day earlier.

Lieutenant General Singh is an alumnus of the Sainik School Kapurthala, the National Defence Academy, the Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into 19 Madras Regiment on December 20, 1986.

The General Officer commanded his Battalion in an intense counter insurgency environment in Jammu and Kashmir, an Infantry Brigade at the Line of Control, an Infantry Division as part of Strike Corps, and a Corps deployed along Line of Control in counter insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir K, said a release.

He was decorated with the Yudh Seva Medal in 2015, and the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2019.

The General Officer is the Colonel of the Madras Regiment since January 1, 2021. He has taken keen interest in the development of the Madras Regiment and has been regularly visiting the Madras Regimental Centre at Wellington in Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu, to take stock of the training standards and administrative requirements of the Regiment, said the release.

Related Topics

defence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.