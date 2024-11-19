LIC reduced to a propaganda tool for Hindi imposition, charges Stalin

:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) charged that the portal of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a public sector entity, has been reduced to a propaganda tool for Hindi imposition.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin referred to a media report about Hindi in the LIC portal and further pointed out that even the option to select English was displayed in Hindi.

“This is nothing but cultural and language imposition by force, trampling on India’s diversity. LIC grew with the patronage of all Indians. How dare it betray the majority of its contributors?” Mr. Stalin remarked.

The Tamil Nadu CM further demanded an immediate rollback of what he termed “linguistic tyranny”.