June 07, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - CUDDALORE

A delegation of LIC pensioners on Wednesday met Cuddalore Member of Parliament T.R.V.S. Ramesh seeking his support for their long pending demand for an increase in family pension by 30%. A press release said the pensioners led by V. Sugumaran, secretary of LIC Pensioners’ Association, Vellore Division, met the MP as per the call of the All India Insurance Pensioners Association.

The pensioners have been meeting MPs across the country seeking expeditious settlement of their demand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.