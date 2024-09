The 68th anniversary celebrations of Chennai, Division 2 of L. I. C. of India, was celebrated on Monday at Annanagar divisional office. Actor Ilavarasu was the chief guest. Senior Divisional Manager of Chennai Division 2, G .Kumar, highlighted the performance and growth of L.I.C. in various spheres as well as the CSR activities through L.I.C.’ s Golden Jubilee Foundation .The toppers of the division were honoured by the chief guest.