A building, called ‘Pride of Chennai’, that survived a towering inferno

April 14, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 12:24 pm IST

Many in Chennai heaved a sigh of relief when a fire in the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s iconic building on Anna Salai on April 2 proved to be a minor incident on the terrace.

To those who are older or around the age of the 64-year-old building, the incident inevitably brought back the memories of the disastrous fire in 1975 that engulfed the building, the tallest multi-storey structure in Tamil Nadu then and considered the “Pride of Chennai”.

Apart from damaging the building, destroying the bulk of documents and rendering the building unusable for nearly three years, the fire exposed the need for better fire safety regulations for multi-storey buildings, which were then beginning to sprout, and for equipping the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services to tackle fire in such high-rises.

Conceived in 1952

The building was conceived in 1952 by M.Ct.M. Chidambaram Chettyar as the headquarters of the United India Life Assurance Company. He wanted it to be a skyscraper, modelled on the new headquarters of the United Nations. For the design, he roped in H.J. Brown and L.C. Moulin, architects from London.

ADVERTISEMENT

The work commenced in 1953, but Chettyar, unfortunately, died a year later in a plane crash when he was only 45. In 1956, the Government of India nationalised the life insurance business. The building under construction, consequently, became the zonal office of LIC. Architects L.M. Chitale and Sons took over the work, when Brown and Moulin left the project in 1957, and completed it with Coromandel Engineering.

The building, constructed at a cost of ₹87 lakh and inaugurated by Union Finance Minister Morarji Desai on August 23, 1959, instantly became one of the most recognisable landmarks and was often used as a shorthand for establishing Chennai in several movies.

The 14-storey, 177-foot-tall building, with a floor area of 1,26,000 square feet, used 1,000 tonnes of steel, 3,000 tonnes of cement and 26,000 square feet of glass. The air-conditioned building had lifts, then considered to be of “extra high speed category”, travelling 500 feet per minute.

The inaugural function, attended by Desai, was interspersed with sharp showers. Desai remarked that the rain was an auspicious sign of great prosperity for the LIC and other concerns that were to occupy the building.

However, the very existence of the building was threatened 16 years later, on July 11, 1975, a Friday. Around 8 p.m., workers at an adjacent petrol station noticed a fire on the second or third floor of the LIC building. The Fire Services responded soon.

Many of the top brass of the police were at the nearby Connemara Hotel, attending a farewell for K.R. Shenai, who had taken charge just a day before as the Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, after being the Commissioner of Chennai City for a few years. He, Inspector-General of Police F.V. Arul, the new Commissioner, K. Radhakrishnan, and a few other senior officers, many of them in plainclothes, rushed to the spot to oversee the fire-fighting operations. Arul and Shenai remarked that this was the first major fire in the city since an incident involving oil tankers at Royapuram in 1930.

With the fire soon spreading to the higher floors, flames and smoke emanating from the building could be spotted from as far as 10 kilometres. Despite valiant efforts by the firefighters, who later received wide appreciation for their bravery, the fire did not subside.

All firefighting resources in the city were mobilised, including the railways, the port trust and the airport. Water was taken from Kilpauk Water Works and all lorries supplying drinking water were diverted for this purpose. These resources, however, proved to be inadequate. The city had just one turntable ladder, which could be operated only up to 40 feet, less than one-fourth of the building’s height. The water jet available could reach only up to the fourth floor.

The fire was doused only the next evening, after a 22-hour battle, when most floors were razed by the fire. There were no casualties since the fire broke out after office hours. Almost the entire stretch of Mount Road (Anna Salai) was cordoned off for a couple of days as people started pouring in to watch.

The State government appointed Deputy Inspector-General of Police (CID) S. Sripal to investigate the case. The fire was initially suspected to be a case of sabotage, a view echoed by the then Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, who, after inspecting the building and holding discussions with officials, said it did not seem accidental. Hundreds of LIC employees were questioned by the police. However, the investigation subsequently appeared to rule out sabotage.

Sushila Rohatgi, the then Union Deputy Finance Minister, informed the Rajya Sabha a month later that the cause of the fire could not be clearly established. The loss was put at ₹75 lakh and the cost to renovate and repair was estimated to be ₹91 lakh. An expert team was formed to certify that the building was structurally stable. Alternative office spaces were arranged at multiple locations in the city until the building became fully functional again in 1978.

The incident led to an increased focus on the fire safety regulations for multi-storey buildings and equipping the fire and rescue services better. The building, which survived the fire, continues to evoke nostalgia as the first skyscraper of the city, which is becoming crowded with high-rises.

(Note: The article relied mainly on the news reports that appeared in The Hindu)

ADVERTISEMENT