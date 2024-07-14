Library movement is robust in Tamil Nadu, says official

When grand old libraries across the nation, including Connemara Public Library in Chennai, were losing readers and were at the crossroads due to the onslaught of multimedia, Anna Centenary Library took a bold step successfully with a paradigm shift by expanding it into place of learning through various channels to engage visitors, said S. Elango Chandra Kumar, Joint Director, Directorate of Public Libraries.

Speaking at the first year anniversary of Kalaignar Centenary Library (KCL) in Madurai on Sunday, he said this library is also a trend-setter in these parts. K.P. Sathiamoorthy, Engineer-in-Chief, Public Works Department, who was the brain behind the whole edifice, said that students of architecture and structural engineering can learn a lot from the 17 types of false ceilings, nine types of flooring and even from the skeletal structure of pillars, columns and beams. The structure has astounded even the brilliant minds of IITs in many cities.

“As advised by the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, I led a team to Dubai to study the library there before embarking on constructing a big library in Coimbatore. But, I invited those people to come and see Kalaignar library as the facilities and patronage are better here,” he said. Not more than 200 people visit the Dubai library but the Kalaignar library is visited by more than 2,000 people every day.

During construction, the CM came for review and asked me to increase the capacity of the conference hall from 250 seats to 700 seats, saying lot of people will come in Madurai. He was also particular that Madurai’s heritage must be known to all visitors which led to the setting up of the tasteful art gallery.

R. Prabahar Vedamanickam,former Associate Professor of The American College, said when he did research, he had to get books from the U.S., through acquaintances there. But all those books are lying on these shelves of KCL. This library is an example of how design, utility and technology should be used. Acoustics, Bose speakers… everything about Kalaignar library is state-of-the-art.

“If you take the grand old buildings of long ago, they would have been built by PWD. But it has become infamous over the years for the bad structures. But, with Kalaignar library it has shown that it can do an excellent job. Another wrong made right at the library is that unlike so many other government institutions, here the staff are very friendly and helpful. Developed countries are all moving towards knowledge economy. With modern libraries, Tamil Nadu has become a pioneer in taking strides in that direction.” he said.